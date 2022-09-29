‘It’s not entirely up to me’

Uncertainty remains on whether South Mountain Company, which withdrew from the 401 State Road affordable housing project, will return to it.

South Mountain Co. CEO John Abrams recently sent a letter to Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Phillipe Jordi about the company’s decision to withdraw from the project because of issues with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee.

A discussion about “how to move forward” was held during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Cynthia Mitchell, chair of both the select board and the affordable housing trust, said the discussion that was held during a trust meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, “pointed to things that need improvement.”

“We also agreed that there will likely be an extended conversation involving the select board and the affordable housing [committee] going forward to address more in detail some of these things that have come up,” Mitchell said, acknowledging this issue will not be resolved during the board meeting.

Select board member Jessica Miller said when she read the letters, she understood South Mountain Co.’s decision but was also disappointed in it. “I guess I would like to see what we can do to see if we can get South Mountain Co. to rejoin this project,” she said.

Select board member Skipper Manter agreed with Miller’s sentiments. He said having South Mountain Co.’s rejoin would speed up the process rather than finding a new contractor. However, he asked for details from the affordable housing committee members, who also held a meeting after the trust on Tuesday.

Committee member Lawrence Schubert gave a rundown of the meeting, adding that “every member had sort of a different take on their reading of the letter from South Mountain Co.” No vote was taken to reach out to South Mountain Co. during the meeting.

“Personally, I think it could be a good idea because they have experience in our community. But, we, as a committee, move in a direction as to that issue,” Schubert said, adding that a “general discussion” took place about what the committee’s responsibilities were.

Manter said, even after reading the letter, it was unclear to him why South Mountain Co. withdrew from the project.

“[Abrams] referenced certain things, but I don’t understand how the committee acted to make them think that way. I just don’t know,” Manter said.

Schubert read off a section of the letter stating “the majority of the committee expressed their disappointment vehemently and sometimes disrespectfully” despite accepting the proposal South Mountain Co. and IHT presented for 401 State Road. Schubert admitted that the committee was “fairly spiky” and “at times disrespectful of the applicants[s].”

“I, for one, am sorry for my part in it, but as a group, I think the affordable housing committee would like to try to move forward,” Schubert said. “I think we were micromanaging a process, maybe unnecessarily, and not in a positive fashion.”

Miller, who “has been observing” the past few committee meetings, said while “there are good intentions” among the members, she agreed that there was a “rough and spiky” tone and “did not feel that it could be a collaborative process.”

“I don’t mind spiky … spiky happens. That was not the problem,” Abrams said. “The problem was there is a part of that committee, three members, seem to have a sense that this is an important project, that we should listen, that we should think together, we should process together. And, another part of that committee, four members, who were just slamming and it became clear it was a dysfunctional process and all of that is less important to us, to South Mountain, than whether it would be possible, whether the priorities of the committee would make it possible, to do something that would really be good for the town and for the people that lived in that place. We didn’t get that sense that mattered.”

Abrams continued by saying he felt this stemmed from “a different view” of approaching the project.

“Our approach to doing projects is that we do projects where we think that we can succeed because we have a client who thinks in some way like we do or is interested in finding out what our thinking is,” he said. “That was the part they just did not want to engage in.”

Abrams said the letter was written to address the committee’s “dysfunctional nature” because of how important the organization is to the town. He underscored that not all of the committee members were difficult to work with.

“Those people who were disrespectful and were difficult, they seem to want something — I still don’t know what they want. I have no idea,” Abrams said. “But, they seem to want something that is fundamentally different than what we want, and what we want is something that will resonate with the people who stood up at the town meeting, not this year by last year, and said ‘that part of the roadside is important.’”

Abrams concluded his points by saying it is important to build “something that is hospitable and friendly and private” for future residents.

One question lingered for the town officials at the meeting: would South Mountain Co. be willing to return to the affordable housing project?

“I entirely can’t answer that question … it’s not up to me entirely. There’s a group of people who would have to agree to it,” Abrams said.

Jefrey DuBard, a committee member and IHT board member, suggested the committee reflect on how it can engage with South Mountain Co.

Susan Silk, a former committee member, urged the committee, South Mountain Co., and IHT to remember that “many of us who got involved in the effort to have that become affordable housing were committed to the notion that we needed to focus on the needs of seniors.” She said the proposal presented to the committee “did not address some of the issues,” which she still finds concerning.

Mitchell said the board should set up a meeting with the committee as soon as possible to discuss the 401 State Road problem and other issues relating, such as the committee’s role and its membership makeup. She said it may take more than one meeting. West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand and Manter both said it may be beneficial to have further help, such as the town clerk or a consultant, if changes need to be implemented.

Abrams agreed it is worth exploring how effective the committee can be, even if they “start from scratch.”