Rape, kidnapping defendant released on bail

A man accused of kidnapping and raping a teenager in Vineyard Haven has been released on bail. Chad Atkinson, just shy of 23 years old, pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges in Edgartown District Court on Monday. The charges were brought by Tisbury Police. Judge Benjamin Barnes set Atkinson’s bail at $20,000 cash, $200,000 surety with GPS monitoring and other requirements if released.

Atkinson was released Thursday on $20,000 bail, according to Edgartown District Court Clerk Magistrate Liza Williamson. In addition to GPS monitoring Williamson noted the defendant was subject to a stay away/no contact order.

Atkinson is slated to be in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 21.