‘Perla’ investigation continues

Photos obtained by The Times offer a look at some of the people who may have been involved in the transportation of Venuzualan migrants to the Vineyard, including an image of “Perla” taken in Texas. Perla is the woman accused of rounding up migrants in San Antonio and luring them onto planes with false promises of jobs and other enticements. A photograph obtained by The Times, allegedly of “Perla,” was taken by one of the migrants at a San Antonio hotel during the time migrants were being pitched an opportunity for travel. The photo is a headshot of a smiling dirty blonde woman with shrubbery and woodwork in the background.

Rachel Self, one of the attorneys representing the migrants, said the Texas-based investigation into the transportation of the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard remains active. That investigation is being conducted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very grateful that the sheriff is not standing idly by,” Self said.

A spokesman for the sheriff did not immediately respond to an email or phone call seeking an update on the investigation.

Self said the migrants have shared with law enforcement images of Perla who she said “lied” to the migrants and “induced” them to board charter flights with the promise of jobs and housing. Those flights ultimately landed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Sept. 14. Self said the migrants took several pictures of Perla.

The New York Times identified the woman under investigation as “Perla Huerta,” a U.S. Army veteran — specifically a counterintelligence specialist and a combat medic. Florida records show that Huerta may be a maiden name and that she lives on Bayshore Drive in Tampa, Florida.

Self said migrants kept in contact with Perla during their Texas to Massachusetts journey through WhatsApp. Upon reviewing the image The Times obtained of the woman believed to be Perla, Self confirmed “that is the person that clients identified as Perla. Self said she believed Perla was not alone, that she was working with four or five other individuals. This includes while the planes were in the air.

“There was one man and one woman on each of the planes who were part of the criminal enterprise,” Self said. She did not identify these individuals.

A migrant-shot photograph obtained by The Times of a woman suspected of being a participant in the coordination of the flights was allegedly taken on a Texas tarmac before the flights left. Clothing and a red-strapped bag the woman is wearing in the photo appear to match Martha’s Vineyard Airport video stills taken around the time the planes landed on the Vineyard. The woman in those stills wears a similar top and has a similar red-strapped bag. Some other people in the stills do not appear to be migrants. One person in aviator glasses and a button down shirt appears to be holding a clipboard or a sheaf of papers. Self didn’t offer any clue as to the identities of any of the people who were reportedly on the planes assisting in the operation. On Tuesday, a representative for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has publicly taken credit for having the migrants transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, requested questions about the migrants in writing. The DeSantis administration didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions about Huerta or others involved in the transportation of the migrants. The Texas investigation doesn’t appear to have reached the Island’s airport so far. Airport manager Geoff Freeman told The Times on Tuesday that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has yet to reach out to the airport.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also been asked to open an investigation into what’s been called a “political stunt,” but it’s unclear whether they are also investigating the matter.

‘Generous donations’ distributed to migrants

The migrants lodging at Joint Base Cape Cod have all been distributed funds to help them get settled. The money came from donations received during their stay on the Vineyard, according to Self, who along with a team of lawyers, has been seeing to the migrant’s asylum needs. Donations were accepted only while the migrants were on the Vineyard — Wednesday Sept. 14 to Friday Sept. 16.

“They shut down the donations literally Friday morning,” Self said.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services served as custodian of funds, Self said.

“The donations were incredibly generous,” Self said. Eastern Bank representatives, including Spanish speaking tellers, came to the base and assisted with the implementation of banking apps on phones provided to the migrants, Self said.

“Huge props to Eastern Bank,” Self said.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, told The Times he believes the migrants are poised to move on from the base. Fernandes expressed a hope that some migrant families who depart the base would opt to make the Cape or the Vineyard their home.

“It would be awesome if some of the families chose to stay,” he said.

Four migrants have moved to the Vineyard, Self said, and she expects more to opt to make the Island home. As The Times has previously reported at least three migrants went out on their own — one leaving before they were moved to Joint Base Cape Cod and two others leaving for New York after being at the base for a few days.

The Boston Globe reported at least one migrant said he doesn’t know anybody he can stay with or where he will go. The Globe, quoting an Army National Guard spokesman, also reported all migrants will exit the base by the end of October. Reached by phone, the National Guard public affairs office referred those questions to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesman Tom Lyons, who did not immediately return a phone call or email.