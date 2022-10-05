Joy Tamara Leaird

Katharine Joy Leaird of West Tisbury announces the birth of a daughter, Joy Tamara Leaird, on Sept. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joy weighed 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces.

Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew

Isabelle Lew and Jeremy Scheffer of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew, on Sept. 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maya weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Melina Rose Nivala

Emma Nivala and Benjamin Nivala of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Melina Rose Nivala, on Oct. 3, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Melina weighed 8 pounds.