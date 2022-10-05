Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

1st: Kathy Kinsman with a 11/5 +73 card

2nd: Colin Evanson with a 10/5 +75 card

3rd: Jack Silvia with a 10/4 +75 card

4th: Tony Rezendes with a 10/4 +79 card

5th: Teddy Herrmann with a 9/4 +63 card

There was only one 24-point hand by Tony Rezendes. There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points.

If you would like to check us out, please come by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against 6 different opponents.