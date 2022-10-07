Secret Service agent arraigned in Edgartown

A 53-year-old Secret Service agent reportedly assigned to former president Barack Obama’s Vineyard detail was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Friday on charges of criminal harassment and witness intimidation. Douglas Vines pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the agent’s relationship with an allegedly undocumented woman. He was released on personal recognizance with a bail warning and a stay away/no contact order. Vines was permitted to leave for Washington DC where he said he lives.

Meanwhile, a police report The Times obtained through a public records request, indicates that the woman accused Vines of sexual assault, though that never came up in the court proceedings and he hasn’t been charged with that crime. The woman told police Vines performed anal sex on her while she was passed out and she did not consent. The report also indicates Vines took nude photographs of her without her consent and threatened to share them if she went to police. He also allegedly told her he had her DNA threatened to expose her immigration status if she went to police,, according to the police report.

The police reports describe a woman who was in great distress with her “eyes, cheeks, and chin area … all wet with tears.” She was “panting and her hands shook” when she arrived at the police station.

A spokesman for the Secret Service told The Times in an email that Vines has been placed on administrative leave. “The United States Secret Service was made aware of the charges against our employee and the outcome of today’s court proceedings. We have extraordinarily high ethical standards and the allegations are very concerning,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, wrote. “Consistent with our protocols, the employee has been placed on administrative leave and their security clearance has been suspended. The employee has been restricted from accessing any Secret Service facility or protected site.”

In court, Judge Edward Lynch allowed a defense motion to vacate the restraining order because he found there was no evidence of physical harm or threats to cause physical harm, only an allegation the defendant threatened to deport the woman.

“Threatening to deport somebody is not a basis for a restraining order,” Judge Lynch said.

Ahead of the restraining order discussion, Judge Lynch’s patience with the defendant’s attorney, Dan Larkosh grew thin. Larkosh made attempts to delay or deraill his client’s arraignment by asking that it be postponed, which Judge Lynch denied, relegated to a magistrates hearing, which Lynch said was inapplicable because a felony was at play, and also asking that it be sent to superior court directly, which Judge Lynch balked at.

“If he’s arraigned, his 20 year long law enforcement career is gone,” Larkosh said. “It’s over.”

Judge Lynch was unswayed.

“I’ll make a motion, your honor,” Larkosh said. “Can I make a motion?”

“Your motion is denied.” Lynch said. “Your motion is denied, okay? He’s moving for arraignment,” Judge Lynch said of prosecutor Matt Palazzolo. “We’re going to arraign the gentleman. Let’s arraign him. Simple as that.”

“Can we have the restraining order hearing first?” Larkosh asked.

“We’re going to arraign him first,” Judge Lynch said. “Okay? Like we do everybody else…”

Larkosh objected to his client being arraigned and called it a “trumped up charge.”

He also said his client was in a “two month consensual relationship” with the woman. “This is the result of one telephone conversation my client had with the alleged victim,” Larkosh said.

Judge Lynch said an emergency restraining order was issued against Vines on Sept. 27 then upheld and extended by Judge Benjamin Barnes two days later. At that time, Vines surrendered a Glock 19 9mm pistol and 16 round magazines and one additional round, a police report states.

Subsequently, Vines filed a motion to vacate a portion of the order that prohibited him from possessing firearms or holding a license for firearms. Judge Lynch specified the defendant requested access to his duty weapon. Larkosh requested the order be vacated in full due to the belief any restraining order will trigger a loss of employment for Vines.

“My client is employed with the Department of Homeland Security,” Larkosh said. “He’s a Secret Service agent and he drives for the Obamas in the summertime.”

In what Larkosh described as “the very last night” of his client’s “pleasant” relationship with the woman, the two allegedly went to Town Bar and Grill in Edgartown. But before Larkosh could elaborate more, Judge Lynch cut him off and said he was testifying and if he wants his client to tell the story, then he should testify.

Testimony given by Vines and the woman conflicted. Different versions emerged about the times key conversations were held and what was said during those conversations.

Vines testified he’d worked for Homeland Security since 2004 and had no issues throughout his career. Vines confirmed he had been in a relationship with the alleged victim.

Vines testified the alleged victim told him she’d been on the Vineyard for 20 years and it wasn’t until their last night togther, which was at the bar of Town Bar and Grill, when she told him she was undocumented, that she had a visa issue.

Vines testified that once he found out, he had to report to his employer, per policy, that he was involved with a “foreign national.”

Vines testified that after the separately departed Town, the woman called and asked if she could visit “and I told her no.”

Vines testified that he informed the woman that he was compelled to report his contact with her to his employer and “that’s when she started being upset — talking about I’m trying to deport her…”

Vines testified he didn’t know what his employer might do to the woman upon getting the news she was undocumented. Vines denied threatening or striking her and said before the immigration conversation he and the woman had no issues.

Through a Portuguese interpreter, the woman testified Douglas’ account was untrue. She said they went out to eat and to watch a game, and then she was invited to his house but she declined because she had to take care of a dog.

Ultimately, however, she testified, “I told him I could go there but I would not be able to sleep there.”

The woman testified Vines insisted she come for a visit so she decided she would for a short time.

“On the way there I decided to no longer go and I went to my house,” she testified.

During a subsequent phone call the woman testified that Vines told her he’d recorded the conversation when she disclosed she was undocumented.

The alleged victim testified Vines was upset because she wouldn’t sleep with him.

“And he said he was going to deport me because he had all the information,” the woman testified. “And that he had the power to do that.”

The woman also testified that Vines threatened to send photos of himself and her to her ex-boyfriend and that he told her there was a wiretap on her phone.

Judge Lynch asked if Vines threatened to physically harm her and she testified “no.”

Under cross examination by Larkosh about what Larkosh perceived to be discrepancies in her affidavit, the woman testified that Vines had known about her immigration status for some time, “from the beginning.”

When Lakosh asked the woman why immigration status was part of her affidavit, she testified, “Because that’s what he used against me when he was upset.”

The woman testified they didn’t talk about immigration at Town as alleged.

Vines testified he lived in Washington DC and planned to go back there and has no plans to return to the Vineyard unless ordered to do so by a court.

After reading Vines his bail warning, Judge Lynch said Vines was allowed to Zoom from Washington, D.C., for his next court appearance. Vines is expected back in court in December.

An email to the press representative for the Obamas did not respond to an inquiry sent by email.