Feds investigate possible misuse of COVID funds

The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal funds meant for COVID-19 relief when he arranged for 50 Venezuelan migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas on Sept. 14.

The investigation was requested in a Sept. 19 letter signed by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and several Massachusetts congressmen, including U.S. Rep William Keating, D-Bourne, who serves the Island.

In a letter dated Oct. 7, Richard K. Delmar, deputy inspector general, informed the delegation of the investigation into whether DeSantis misappropriated State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

“As part of its oversight responsibilities for the SLFRF, [Office of Inspector General) has audit work planned on recipients’ compliance with eligible use guidance,” Delmar wrote. “In addition, as part of our oversight work of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act, we have already sought information from Florida about appropriate use of that fund.”

According to the letter, part of the investigation centers on whether SLFRF funds can be used for immigration. “We plan to get this work underway as quickly as possible, consistent with meeting our other oversight mandates and priorities, both in pandemic recovery programs as well as the other Treasury programs and operations for which we have responsibility,” Delmar wrote. “We are also monitoring legislative and judicial challenges to the use of the funds for this purpose; such developments may affect the scope and timing of our review.”

In an email to The Times, a spokesperson for Sen. Markey wrote that the senator “applauds the Treasury OIG for taking this matter seriously and looks forward to a swift and thorough investigation.”

The initial letter was signed by Markey, Keating, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, U.S. Rep Seth Moulton, and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley. In that letter, the congressional delegation questioned the use of the funds, which were targeted for pandemic relief. According to the Florida statute at issue, the ‘relocation program’ was founded using interest earnings associated with COVID-19 relief funding. “According to reports, Florida has used federal funds intended to help communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic for an inhumane program to transport newly arrived immigrants,” the lawmakers wrote. “We believe this program misuses federal COVID-19 relief funds and violates federal law.”

The letter went on to call it an “abuse of coronavirus relief programs.”

The DeSantis administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Two private charter jets were hired to bring the 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Gov. DeSantis has taken credit for the flights and defended his actions and the light it shined on problems at the southern border. Democrats have called it a “political stunt” that inhumanely used vulnerable men, women, and children as pawns.

This is the second confirmed investigation into the Sept. 14 relocation of migrants to the Island.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a woman identified as Perla Huerta who allegedly lured the migrants with the promise of jobs, housing, and an easier immigration path. Since being identified publicly last week, “Perla,” a former counterintelligence agent, has remained elusive. Her last known address is Tampa, Florida.

A spokesman for the sheriff told The Times last week that the investigation is ongoing and there was nothing new to report.

It’s unclear whether calls for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, as well as nearly 50 members of Congress, have gone anywhere. The DOJ has repeatedly said it does not confirm or deny investigations.

All of this comes as the migrants have departed from the emergency shelter set up by Joint Base Cape Cod, some of them returning to the Vineyard.

Meanwhile, a federal civil rights suit has also been filed.