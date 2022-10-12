MVRHS sports wrap-up

1 of 17

MV football has two tough matchups

On back-to-back Fridays, the Vineyarders faced two larger programs in Sandwich and then Nauset. Coach Tony Mottola knew the game against Sandwich away would be a challenge, citing their physical offensive line and effective run game. Unfortunately, the Vineyarders couldn’t keep up, and lost 44-7.

Looking to bounce back, the Vineyarders faced off against Nauset at home on Oct. 7. Things started off well, as sophomore quarterback Frankie Paciello had an exciting 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. On the defensive end. senior Trevor Gullotta led the Vineyarders with the most tackles. Ultimately, however, the Nauset offense was more deadly as the game went on, scoring 41 points throughout the game. In the fourth quarter, junior Aiden Conley tacked on a five-yard rushing touchdown, making the final score 41-14. The Vineyarders’ next game is scheduled for Falmouth away Friday night.

An end, and new beginnings for girls’ soccer

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Vineyarders put their seven-game winning streak to the test in a rematch against Nauset away. Ever since losing to Nauset on Sept. 13, the Vineyarders had been on a tear, winning their next seven games in a row. In this stretch, the Vineyarders scored an average of five goals per game, and held each of their opponents to one goal or less. Furthermore, they showed this streak was legitimate by winning their rematch against Sandwich last week, who had beaten them back on Sept. 8. But defeating an 8-1-1 Nauset team proved to be a tough task, as the Vineyarders ended up losing 4-1.

Coach Matthew Malowski called the loss “brutal.” MVRHS started off looking great, keeping Nauset on the defensive, and even scoring the first goal (freshman Emily Coogan, assisted by senior Ella Keene). Excited, the Vineyarders lost focus, and gave up an open header on a corner kick only 45 seconds later. Coach Malowski said, “We had a mental breakdown … we couldn’t get back in our game after that.” He and the team remained optimistic, however, considering how large and established Nauset’s program is. Beating them on their home turf was never going to be easy, and the Vineyarders proved to themselves that they have the capacity to keep the Warriors on their heels.

Following this tough loss, the Vineyarders played another solid team in Milton High School at home. Milton beat them 3-0 last year, but on Saturday MVRHS managed a 1-1 tie in which they played like the better team. Coach Malowski said playing Sandwich and Nauset earlier in the week “paid its toll,” but MVRHS fully regrouped in a 7-0 win against Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday. The victory was a team effort, with seven different Vineyarders scoring, and four girls assisting.

This win qualified them for the state tournament later this fall, which the Vineyarders are extremely proud of. Qualifying with five games left in the regular season is already impressive, and according to athletic director Mark McCarthy, this is the first girls’ soccer team to qualify at all in 20 years. MVRHS will take the next week to celebrate and recover. They have an unconcerning game against Barnstable on Thursday, and the weekend off.

Led by ‘stellar’ defensive play, boys’ soccer cruises

Over the past two weeks, the Vineyarders have won five games and tied once. Their schedule hasn’t been easy either, with wins over Nauset (7-2-1 record) and Norwell (8-2-3 record). They also played Falmouth (won 3-1), Sturgis West (won 9-0), Sandwich (won 4-1), and Milton (tied 3-3). With five clean sheets and three one-goal games on the season, Coach John Walsh continues to credit their success this season to his team’s “stellar” defense. In the middle, the Vineyarders have had senior Ryan Koster and junior Parker Bradlee “dominate” as of recently. Additionally, Coach Walsh says his fullbacks Nate Story and Weverton DaSilva are “lockdown defenders with real offensive talent,” and senior goalkeeper Matheus Rodrigues has also been playing great, making a lot of saves in key moments.

On the offensive end, Coach Walsh says the Vineyarders have been good at wearing down their opponents and creating a lot of chances for themselves. Seniors Kaio and Arthur DaSilva have done most of the converting, with 13 and eight goals, respectively. This week, MVRHS played Dennis-Yarmouth away on Tuesday, and hosts games Thursday and Saturday.

Vineyard golf ends regular season on high note

MVRHS golf had four matches this week to finish off its regular season. The first two took place at the Falmouth Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 6, as a tri-match versus Barnstable and Falmouth. Coincidentally, the Red Hawks and Clippers both scored a 264 in metal play, in which the top six scores on each team are counted. The Vineyarders beat them with a total score of 249; senior Cam Napior leading the way with a two-over-par performance.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the Vineyarders had their highly anticipated rematch against Sandwich at Farm Neck. Going into the week, the Vineyarders’ sole intra-division loss had been to the Blue Knights back on Sept. 15, in Sandwich. The Blue Knights were still undefeated, but MVRHS golf could clinch the division crown with a win by at least three. Unfortunately, they “picked the wrong time to have an off day,” according to Coach Doug DeBettencourt, and lost another nail-biter by three strokes, 244-247. Cam Napior and Christian Carroll had solid performances, and the Vineyarders played well overall, but Emma Abramson’s 36 (one over par), and Thomas Hurley’s 37 for Sandwich were just enough to edge out the win.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders hosted Nauset at Farm Neck for their regular season finale. For some of DeBettencourt’s guys, it would be the last match they’d ever play as seniors. Perhaps fueled by nostalgia, and a mission to succeed this postseason, MVRHS ended up trouncing Nauset in a 37-stroke victory, 228-265. Coach DeBettencourt said this score ties for the lowest at Farm Neck he’s ever seen as coach of the Vineyarders, and is extremely proud of everyone involved. Senior Jack Walsh led the way by shooting par (35), breaking 40 for the first time in his career. Seniors Liam Marek (36), Ryan Harding (37), Cam Napior (39), Richie Combra (40), and Jake Glasgow (41) also played well for the Vineyarders.

Next Monday, Oct. 17, the Vineyarders will compete in the Division III state sectionals at the Foxborough Country Club. Approximately 13 or 14 teams will be in attendance, but only three will move on to the state finals in South Hadley. The Vineyarders are optimistic about qualifying, since they will be bringing a very experienced corps of seniors who competed in Foxborough last year, placing second.

Cross-country team earns more medals

Two weekends ago, the Vineyarders raced at the Ocean State Invitational, where Daniel da Silva, Daniel Serpa, Alexa Schroeder, and Wren Christy all received medals. On Saturday, they each medaled again at the Baystate Invite at Fort Devens. Junior Alexa Schroeder (20:09) finished eighth overall in the girls’ varsity Division B race, and senior Wren Christy (21:21) placed 17th. For the boys, seniors Daniel da Silva and Daniel Serpa got 13th and 14th right in a row, finishing 0.6 seconds apart (17:12.2, 17:12.8).

Back home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Vineyarders continued their winning ways against Nauset. Daniel da Silva (16:57) and Daniel Serpa (17:04) got first and second, senior Linus Munn had a personal best (19:13) and placed fourth, junior Broden Vincent (19:29) came in fifth, and freshman Jack Gallagher (22:32) came in 12th. For the girls, Schroeder (19:34) and Christy (20:35) swept the top two spots with ease, beating out the closest Nauset competition by more than five minutes.