Cribbage Club results

By Mary Alice Russell

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

1st: Angie Fisher with an 11/5 +75card

2nd: George Giosmas with a 10/4 +81 card

3rd: Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +28 card

4th: Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +27 card

5th: Byrom Devine with an 8//4 +22 card

Five people managed 24 point hands and there were a total of 10 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points.

If you would like to check us out, please come by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents.