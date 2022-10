St. Augustine’s Church and the Martha’s Vineyard Crop Hunger Walk organizing committee offer another opportunity to benefit the poor and hungry worldwide (and right here on the Vineyard) with a three-mile walk on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1:30 to 4 pm. Meet at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven for the walk, then meet back at the church for a celebration. Email wsdbowman@earthlink.net or call 508-693-7240 for more information, or to register.