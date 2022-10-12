Duncan Edward Walton

On Sept. 30, 2022, Duncan Walton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died at his home in Oak Bluffs, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old when he went home to be with the Lord.

Duncan was born in Jersey City, N.J., in May 1928, the only child of humble parents William and Ella Walton, who had emphasized the importance of education, learning, and hard work. He went on to live a life that exemplified those attributes and many more. He received his undergraduate degree from Long Island University, and in 1951, earned a master’s degree in educational psychology from New York University. In 1956, Duncan completed his Ph.D. from Adelphi University while serving honorably as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. In doing so, he became the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Adelphi’s Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies. After serving as assistant chief psychologist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in East Orange, N.J., where he developed a diversity training program for hospital staff, Duncan became the director of counseling and associate professor of urban planning at Livingston College, Rutgers University. Continuing as part of the Rutgers faculty, he served as an associate professor in counseling psychology at the Graduate School of Education, with a joint appointment at the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology. In the former position, he eventually became program director and changed the department’s focus from vocational psychology to multicultural psychology and family psychology, thus significantly increasing the Black and brown representation within its faculty and student enrollment. He also served in the Office of the Provost as special advisor for minority affairs. When he retired in 1998, after 30 years in academic life, he was awarded the rank of emeritus professor in educational psychology at the Graduate School of Education, Rutgers University.

For many decades, Duncan maintained a private practice, while simultaneously enjoying a long, rewarding career at Rutgers University. His impact in his field extended beyond the classroom. He held many positions, including president of the New Jersey State Board of Psychological Examiners; president of the New Jersey Association of Black Psychologists; and executive board member of the New Jersey Psychological Association. Duncan was also committed to advancing human rights, and worked with civil rights organizations such as the NAACP and CORE. Most recently, he offered input to an antiracism training program. In May 2006, New Jersey City University presented him with the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters. In November 2019, the New Jersey Psychological Association presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. As much as Duncan had an impact on academia and on social issues, his greatest impact was on the people around him. In addition to all his professional responsibilities, Duncan still found time to mentor many students throughout his career, even beyond their graduation.

In 1956, Duncan married Jean DeLaine, and settled in Northern New Jersey, where they raised four children before divorcing in 1981. In 1983, he married Jocelyn Coleman Williams, and together they celebrated the importance of family as they united the four children from his previous marriage with the two children from Jocelyn’s previous marriage. They shared a loving, caring relationship that was evident to all. In 2003 they built their retirement home on family property at Coleman Corners in Oak Bluffs. After retirement, Duncan and Jocelyn split their time between Maryland, where they were able to be near family, and Martha’s Vineyard, where they eventually retired full-time. Since the late 1950s, Duncan had special ties to the Vineyard, as this was a favorite vacation spot, and the place where he first met his wife, Jocelyn. One of Duncan’s favorite sayings was, “It is never too late to learn,” which surely described him. After fully retiring from his private practice in 2006, he pursued a wide array of noncredit online courses that included small group discussions of current events, writing workshops, health-related forums, and improved methods in technology.

Duncan was a man of many interests. He enjoyed sharing news items of interest, humorous jokes, and anecdotes via email. He and Jocelyn enjoyed vacationing, especially in warm climates. A longtime avid duplicate bridge player, Duncan was active with the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard and the Island Bridge Club while on the Island, and The Y-Bridgettes, WBU when in Maryland. He often traveled great distances to participate in tournaments, and was always an enthusiastic teacher to anyone who wanted to learn. He was also a modern jazz enthusiast. Saxophonists Lester Young, Dexter Gordon, and Charlie Parker were his favorites. Sports were another passion, and he always welcomed conversations about his preferred teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Rutgers football and basketball teams were his all-time favorites.

Duncan’s humor, laughter, loving nature, and iconic hugs will always be remembered and cherished. He had a quiet faith with roots that dated back to childhood. In the weeks prior to his death, he was able to pray for his children and share Communion with them. He is survived by his beloved wife Jocelyn; cherished children Brian and his wife Sylvia, Steven and his wife Angela, Janet and her husband Miguel, and Debra and her husband Eric; stepson Kyle; and grandchildren Victoria, Steven Jr., Brian Jr., Monica, Kendall, Jelani, Rena, Veronica, Elijah, Daniel, and Caleb. He was predeceased by his stepson David, and survived by David’s wife Angela.

The family greatly appreciates every expression of kindness, love, and support at this time of bereavement. We are especially indebted to the staff of the Martha’s Vineyard Nursing Association for their compassionate care.

Memorial services are scheduled for Nov. 20, 1 to 4 pm at the Rutgers Club, 85 Avenue E, Piscataway, NJ 08854, and May 20, 2023, 1 to 4 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Jersey Association of Black Psychologists (njabpsi.org), 50 Church St., Suite 102, Montclair, NJ 07042.

