Edgartown: Parent/teacher conferences, Truckin’ MV, and pop-up book sale

Well, 2022 continues to not live up to my hopes and dreams, that’s for sure. But if it’s true that things come in threes, I should be all done. As soon as Amelia got to Portugal, she fell ill, ending up in a hospital there for fluids and antibiotics. It took a few days, but as I write, she has been up and about, and moved onto her next city in Portugal, Sintra. During that same time, one of our doggies also fell ill, and has spent the week at VCA Weymouth. He’s a dog of very little brain, but oh so much heart. It’s terribly hard to know him struggling so. And last, my car exhaust needs repair or replacement. It is so loud. My car is not in pristine condition, by any stretch of the imagination, but it sure is exceptionally embarrassing now. Here’s hoping I can get it fixed soon.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Rick Mello and Savannah Trudelle on Oct. 17, and Paul Bettencourt on Oct. 18.

Edgartown School parent/teacher conferences are happening on Oct. 20, 24, 26, and 27. Keep an eye on the school website at edgartownschool.org for details, and to sign up to talk to your student’s teachers.

Truckin’ MV 2022 is Oct. 22 at the high school. This is a free community event that encourages children of all ages to interact with and meet the “truckers” who drive some of the coolest vehicles on Martha’s Vineyard. Police cruisers, fire trucks, dump trucks, container trucks, excavators, and many more types of vehicles will be on display. Sirens, horns, and all other truck noises will be silent from 10 to 11 am in support of sensory-sensitive guests. Come for the trucks, but stay for the fun-filled activities that make this a family affair. Live music, pizza, face painting, VMS signature Truckin’ MV shirts, raffle tickets, and airbrush art will be available for purchase at the event.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library are holding a pop-up book sale in the community room at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 12 pm until 4 pm. They will have cookbooks and jigsaw puzzles for $5 each, paperbacks for $1, and holiday-themed books and Vineyard books as marked. Payment in cash, check, or credit card will be accepted. I for one am marking my calendar. It’s going to be a long winter, and good books and puzzles will help the time pass.

I wish I had more news to share. It’s been a bumpy week, and we’ve just returned from a long day at the vet. Between the start of the column and now, No. 1 Doggo just couldn’t recover from his trials, and we had to say our goodbyes today and let him go. Everytime I lose a dog, I tell myself it is the price we pay for their unconditional love and the lessons they teach us. But it always hurts so darn much. I’m not sure it’s worth it. But we still have one doggy at home to help get us through the hard times. He’s got his work cut out for him.

Have a good week.

