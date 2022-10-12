Milokan extends unique offerings into the off-season

The Milokan Cultural Center in Chilmark, next to Native Earth Teaching Farm, will be continuing its lineup of unique and enriching classes and programs into the months of October and November, according to a press release.

This past summer, in conjunction with the Milokan Cultural Center in Les Cayes, Haiti, Island musician Rick Bausman opened a cultural center in Chilmark in order to provide opportunities for the rich culture of Haitian drumming, music, cooking, singing, and more to be shared with the people of Martha’s Vineyard. Bausman’s intention was also to bring Haitian artists and representatives to the Island, where they could connect with the community.

Both centers are part of Rhythm of Life’s Milokan Project, which is endeavoring to elevate Haitian cultural institutions into position to more effectively catalyze sustainable improvement in the quality of life in Haiti. “And the Milokan Cultural Center, M.V., will improve the quality of our lives, too,” the release states. “We put up a 24- by 48-foot greenhouse, added oriental rugs, wood stoves, old floor lamps, incredible photography, hot coffee, and about 300 instruments from around the world. Playing them is encouraged. We’ll have a roster of classes and events, live music at least once a week, craft night, and special events.”

The cultural center has rehearsal and performance space available for new and experienced musicians to work on their stage act, or simply enjoy playing some amazing instruments, make art, or dance to a drum beat.

A schedule of upcoming events can be found online at bit.ly/MVT_Thingstodo, or in the Calendar section of the print newspaper.