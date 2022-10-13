Island Home sidelined

The Steamship Authority’s largest ferry, Island Home, was sidelined Thursday afternoon with mechanical issues. The problem with the vessel has to do with an engine cooling system, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“It’s under investigation,” Driscoll told The Times.

The vessel has been replaced by the Katama.

On Thursday night, the SSA released an alert saying that the ferry will remain down into Friday and that some vehicles traveling from Woods Hole to the Vineyard won’t be accommodated on Thursday night.

“The MV Katama will run in its place, but due to the lower vehicle capacity, it is likely that some vehicles will not be able to make their scheduled trips from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven,” the alert states. “Those customers with reservations on the M/V Island Home tonight may receive a free voucher for parking and travel as a passenger tonight to the Vineyard. We anticipate that all customers with reservations from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole should be able to be accommodated.”

The alert goes on to say that the Katama is expected to run in the Island Home’s place on Friday as well. “Once a diagnosis of the issue is made and a repair plan established, we will have more information on vessel assignments for the remainder of the day,” the alert states. “We expect passenger cutoffs to occur on the MV Katama, so walk-on passengers are encouraged to please take another departure if possible.”

Meanwhile, online booking has been temporarily suspended on the Vineyard for Thursday and Friday, the alert states. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The U.S. Coast Guard hasn’t been apprised of the issue, according to Petty Officer Briana Carter.