Concerns aired regarding proposed new roundabout

At their Thursday night meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a proposed roundabout in Oak Bluffs, slated for the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue extensions.

This follows a Sept. 12 recommendation to the full commission by the MVC Land Use Planning subcommittee to hold a public hearing regarding the project.

The proposal comes to the commission as a modification to the North Bluff Seawall project, which was approved by the MVC and completed in 2016, and consisted of the installment of a 720-foot-long corrugated steel seawall and boardwalk from Oak Bluffs Harbor to the public fishing pier. The seawall project served as a component of Oak Bluffs streetscape master plan, and will connect to the proposed plans via a “harborside walk.”

The project is a collaboration among the Town of Oak Bluffs and Waterfield Design Group — the same company responsible for the design of the Oak Bluffs Circuit Ave. streetscape. It calls for a landscaped roundabout to improve traffic flow and reconfiguration of the area’s parking format to better accommodate pedestrians and ferry boat passengers. Per the application, the project hopes to “enhance the experience” of people who use the area.

The project also aims to create a more concise queuing area for passengers traveling on the Island Queen and HyLine fast ferry, with benches on a concrete “plaza,” and granite “sitting walls” surrounding new landscaping. The landscaping will double as stormwater planters, and will be located on the harborside of the proposed roundabout.

According to the application, the revamped area will feature a more efficient active drop off and dedicated spots for staging taxi cabs, in addition to parking spaces for two tour buses.

MVC developments of regional impact (DRI) coordinator Alex Elvin said the reorganization of the parking spaces will allow for a total increase of two parking spots. The harbormaster and commercial fishermen will be allotted four and three parking spaces respectively, the existing 15-minute parking spots will remain as is, with the two-hour parking on Seaview being replaced by tour bus parking between 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

The proposed roundabout aims to alleviate “slow and disorganized [traffic] circulation” in addition to addressing pedestrian safety concerns by adding crosswalks, for which the current site has none, Elvin said.

He explained that the roundabout itself would channel traffic into three main areas: active drop off lanes and taxi staging, short term parking, or access back onto Seaview Ave.

Commissioners took issue with various aspects of the proposed project, specifically questioning the lack of parking, pedestrian shelters, need for landscaping, use of concrete paving, and how the structure will accommodate rideshare transportation such as Uber and Lyft.

Regarding the paving, Elvin explained that according to the proposal, the paved area will reduce impervious surface area by 1,500 square feet, but through additional curbside catch basins will allow stormwater to flow into the area’s existing drainage system. Additionally, some runoff will be filtered and treated via the proposed storm planters.

According to the proposal, the taxi areas would be exclusively used for certified taxi cab companies, and prohibit idling for rideshare services.

Commissioner Ernie Thomas said as an “app driver,” he’s quite familiar with the area, and deemed the existing site a “dumpster fire.”

However, Thomas expressed concern about the lack of space allowed for rideshare service staging in the proposed drop off area. “I see what you’re trying to do with the rotary,” he said, “and I think it’s a huge improvement, [but] we need to also pay attention to the fact that there are a lot of Lyft and Uber drivers using that space and there is no actual space for those drivers.”

Commissioner and hearing officer Doug Sederholm said Thomas’ concerns were less “design concerns,” and more “operational concerns,” which could be addressed at a later date. He said ultimately it will be the town police department that will be responsible for such concerns.

Commissioner Kate Putnam questioned how the project will affect traffic congestion where it abuts ferry boat operations, especially when more than one boat is unloading passengers. “Trying to pick somebody up [at one of the ferries] or drop somebody off, and they have luggage, is a real struggle,” she said. “The police don’t necessarily support,” the increased traffic flow at those times, she added, before inquiring whether there have been independent traffic reports for the area.

Sederholm clarified that the LUPC voted unanimously to waive an independent traffic study, per recommendation of MVC traffic planner Mike Mauro.

The proposed project is “a geometric improvement,” said Mauro, considering that the chaotic existing conditions of the area have prevented accurate historic traffic studies. Overall, he said, the project aims to greatly improve traffic congestion.

“The main problem is that there isn’t enough room for what’s going on [in the area]” said Sederholm, to which Mauro agreed, and seconded Thomas’ statement that the existing site is akin to a “dumpster fire.”

“I think everyone of us,” said Sederholm, “has either dropped off or picked someone up from one of those passenger ferries in July, and it is a ‘really lovely experience’. . . so maybe this [project] will improve it.”

Commissioners raised numerous concerns about lack of shelter — both constructed and via trees — for queued passengers and pedestrians in inclement weather.

Representing the project, Tim Wong of Waterfield Design Group, emphasized that the main goal of the project is to greatly enhance traffic flow, with a secondary goal to improve the experience for people using the area, as it is the “first view” of the Island for many visitors. He said the aim is to make the area as aesthetically pleasing as possible.

Wong said the concept of a shelter was considered, but nixed fairly early into the planning, in order to avoid obstructing scenic views. He said there are no plans to add trees along Seaview either.

Oak Bluffs Town Administrator Deborah Potter said what she enjoys most about the area is the “wide open, expansive ocean views. . . as much as I love trees, I wouldn’t necessarily think that would be the best place for trees to be located,” as it would “impede the views that are so well associated with that area.”

Potter continued, “we don’t go to the Lookout [restaurant] to look at trees.” She said the same goes for shelters, however if shelters became a “substantive issue,” it can be discussed at a later date. She said a number of concerns can be addressed in the future without delaying the project. “I would have no hesitation on coming back to [the commission]” regarding various aspects of the project.

“Once a DRI, always a DRI,” Potter said, “we’re going to have to come back and see [the commission] at some point anyway.”

“We have a very solid plan,” she continued, “that’s going to really make a bunch of significant improvements to the flow down there, and I’d hate for something to hold it up.”

Commission chair Joan Malkin reiterated the potential need for shelters near the tour bus drop off, asking whether the plan can accommodate the possibility of that change in its existing layout.

“You might find it useful,” Malkin said, as it would “certainly eliminate a return trip [to the MVC].” Wong responded by stating it could be possible.

“There is a need,” commissioner Brian Smith said, regarding pedestrian shelters.

Commissioner Hancock echoed Potter’s statement, and said the addition of shelters can be considered later, via a future DRI project, as it doesn’t affect the traffic flow issue which is what the proposal seeks to do.

Commissioner Linda Sibley said she’d be “hesitant to approve hypothetical shelters without design,” and would prefer the applicant return later with a thorough design and placement of said shelters.

“There’s never been any shelter as long as I can remember,” said commissioner Trip Barnes, “it’s always been kind of a free for all down there.”

He added that his main issue is the proposed landscaping. “I’m a little disturbed by these little green areas near the rotary,” he said, adding that per the rendering, the curbed landscaped areas take up too much space. “You still don’t have enough parking spots,” he said.

Barnes suggested revisiting the landscaping concept until the efficiency of the roundabout is reviewed after the project is completed.

Abutter John Lew, one of two members of the public present to testify at Thursday’s hearing, said the plan “looks great,” but “in an effort to make it more beautiful, we are diminishing the size of the vehicular traffic.” He said “we may be creating a disaster with vehicular flow,” by triggering bottleneck jams.

Currently in the area, Lew said, “there is a chaos of buses, taxis, cars, trucks, bikes, pedestrians. . . But somehow the chaos works, and within minutes all the vehicles leave with their passengers.”

Lew said parking in the area is already scarce, and expressed concern that the project will restrict public parking even further. Regarding a shelter, Lew suggested considering a temporary or seasonal option, and a low structure, perhaps with “poles and canvas.”

Commission vice chair JIm Vercruysse questioned the need for the spaces reserved for tour buses, as the area has such little parking as is. Besides shuttling visitors around the Island, “what is the importance of the tour bus?” he asked, “why dedicate so much space to the tour buses,” when “the parking is at such a premium.” He said one space would be “adequate.”

Oak Bluffs select board chair Ryan Ruley responded that staging buses nearby the ferries reduces problems with pedestrian visitors who are unfamiliar with the Island.

Noting Vercryusse is an Aquinnah resident, Ruley said without the Oak Bluffs tour buses, “You don’t get [those] buses at the Aquinnah Circle … that’s just the plain and simple of it,” he said.

“People on those buses [are looking] to spend money somewhere else. . . [they] get picked up [in Oak Bluffs], and we bring them around the Island. Reduce it to one bus, that’s one bus five times a day that doesn’t end up in Aquinnah.”

Due to time constraints, Sederholm said the public hearing regarding the proposal will be continued to Nov. 3.