Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph 

A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police.

On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to stop for police and a marked lanes violation by Tisbury Police and Negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, a marked lanes violation, and failure to stop for police by Edgartown Police. Amaral pleaded not guilty.

Amaral, allegedly at the wheel of a white Nissan pickup truck, drove at speeds at or around 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham. Lt. Brigham said one Tisbury officer who was driving in the opposite direction of Amaral was alarmed at the speed of the oncoming truck and had to pull off to the side of the road for fear of meeting Amaral head on. Another Tisbury officer, who was positioned at Rockland Trust, was unable to follow Zander because his speed was so great that he simply vanished over a hill, Lt. Brigham said.

Police eventually found a crash site, Brigham said, following a report from a homeowner who heard a crash. Lt. Brigham said the pickup took out a utility pole in a crash that according to one officer’s description, was so violent, the truck’s frame was sheared. Lt. Brigham said the defendant was lucky to have escaped serious injury. Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Martin Kelliher told the court Friday that the pickup truck was discovered “100 yards into the woods”.

Kelliher described Amaral as being subject to a multiple town chase. However Lt. Brigham said no officer that he knows of pursued Zander. He said he was aware of social media posts that claimed officers chased Amaral at high speed despite being told to back off, however he didn’t find that accurate. He said it was his understanding that Edgartown Police initially tried to stop Amaral for speeding but he sped up and Edgartown Police opted not to chase after him. Instead officers were notified further up the road. However, he said, none that he was aware of, actually gave chase.

An Edgartown Police report indicates that an officer attempted to catch up to Zander to get a plate number, but was ultimately told to back off after alerting a sergeant to the speed of the pickup truck.

In court, defense attorney Ryan Searle said she has trouble reconciling accounts that officers backed off from chasing her client yet were able to “keep eyes on him.”

According to the Edgartown report, an officer allegedly observed the pickup speeding on Beach Road and activated its emergency lights near the Square Rigger. The pickup sped up Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, per the report.

“I accelerated to approximately 80 mph on the straight section of roadway between the triangle and Shady Oak Ln., in an attempt to get the vehicle registration,” a report by Officer Will Oteri states. “As I went over the top of the hill at Shady Oak, the vehicle in question was well ahead of me and approaching speeds of greater than 100mph.” At that point, a sergeant requested the officer in the cruiser stop the chase.

“I acknowledged his request and turned off the siren and emergency lights,” a report states. “I continued traveling outbound on Edgartown [Road] at a safe speed and was able to maintain visual contact with the vehicle and kept dispatch up to date.”

Kelliher told the court other officers along the road kept in contact over radio. Kelliher also said Amaral was involved in a “bad accident” earlier in the year where he allegedly fell asleep. According to a West Tisbury Police report from April obtained by The Times, Amaral was previously charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, being under 21 in the possession of liquor, and speeding following that incident. Amaral’s vehicle at the time, also a pickup, “was completely destroyed” at the corner of State Road and Old County Road. However West Tisbury Police weren’t involved in Thursday’s events.

Kelliher said police found Amaral outside the truck with “bloodshot, glassy eyes” with the alleged odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.

Kelliher asked his bail be revoked or in lieu of that, that he be prevented from operating a motor vehicle. It’s unclear how much bail was posted in the April West Tisbury incident.

Searle requested bail be not revoked.

“He did suffer from some lacerations and some bruises from this accident, however thankfully he wasn’t seriously injured,’ Searle said. “There were no passengers. It was a single vehicle accident, is my understanding. Nobody else was injured. I don’t think any property was damaged.”

Searle said Amaral had a full time job at a hardware store. She had no objection to an order preventing him from operating a motor vehicle.

“His right to operate has already been suspended,” Searle said.

Searle asked that the court come up with that or other restrictions, to “reasonably ensure the safety of the community,” instead of revoking bail.

“If you use your imagination, we could think of any number of conditions,” Searle said.

Judge Benjamin Barnes, who seemed skeptical, said Amaral was already under the condition not to commit new crimes.

“Just because that one didn’t work doesn’t mean there aren’t others that would assure the safety of the public,” Searle said. “He’s scared about what happened. He’s very lucky. This is his second accident, we’re not disputing that.”

Judge Barnes ruled Amaral was to be held for up to 90 days based on a bail violation. He set bail on the Tisbury charges at $200 and no bail on the Edgartown charges.

“Numerous motor vehicle charges” are also pending from Oak Bluffs, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Times.