Upheaval at church food program

Good Shepherd food pantry leader Joe Capobianco has been terminated by the Diocese of Fall River after more than a decade of service. Capobianco served as facilities manager for the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish of Martha’s Vineyard and led the parish food pantry in addition to his facilities dutes.

Tom Engley, a volunteer at the food pantry and a friend of Capobianco’s, said Capobianco went to what he believed was a typical monthly meeting on Wednesday and was caught unaware by the real reason for the meeting.

The Good Shepherd food distribution program is held every other Saturday at the parish’s Oak Bluffs church. Cars are often lined up in the nearby cemetery and the program was particularly busy during the height of the pandemic. It’s a no questions asked distribution program with the food coming from the Boston Food Bank.

Capobianco told The Times he was recently met with Rev. Paul Fedak and, unexpectedly, a human resources person from the Diocese. Capobianco said Fedak first asked about Capobianco’s son’s recent wedding. He then told Capobianco his job was being dissolved.

“How was the wedding?” Capobianco said. “Your job is being eliminated.”

Capobianco said he had no idea the meeting was about the end of his employment with the church.

“I am completely sick about this,” Capobianco said. Capobianco said he felt he was subject to an orchestrated ambush to supplant him with a “subcontractor assistant” he’d previously let go, a woman named Sara Stigleman. Capobianco alleged Stigleman was complicit in the ambush.

“She stabbed me right in the back and took this position,” he said.

Stigleman couldn’t be reached for comment.

Capbianco said his access to the Boston Food Bank and his vehicle insurance were almost instantly taken away following the meeting he had with Fedak and the HR person.

“It’s embarrassing,” he said. “I’m disgusted. I can’t sleep.”

A secretary at the Good Shepherd Parish referred all inquiries to the Fall River Diocese. A spokesman for the Diocese didn’t have immediate comment but said he was looking into the situation and would circle back with The Times.

Capobianco said it’s not so much the loss of the job as the “disrespectful” treatment he alleged he received that irks him.

In a statement during a service Sunday morning in Vineyard Haven at St. Augustine’s Church, Fedak told parishioners Capobianco was done. Fedak told parishioners his predecessor, Rev. Michael Nagle, had served in his post for 28 years. Fedak described this as unusually long and under normal circumstances three priests would have rotated through the parish, he said. When a new priest comes in, “oftentimes what comes with that are changes,” he said.

Fedak said he reviewed employees and after saying so named Capobianco and used his former title, facilities manager. “…I’ve come to the decision after praying for a year that the parish does not need a facilities manager. So that position has been eliminated.”

Fedak noted Capobianco also led the food pantry.

“But we also have Sara Stigleman, whose been working with Joe for several months,” Fedak said. “She even has a CDL license. She can drive a heavy truck. And so this past week she was able to drive to the Boston Food Bank, pick up the food, bring it on the boat, get it off the boat, bring it back, unload it, and with volunteers that showed up, we were able to serve 120 boxes of fresh food to those in need. And so we want to let you know that that part, we have full confidence in Sara. And also Alicia Nicholson, whose the president of that cooperative, knows that we want to continue and we have her full support — the parish is going to continue to do what it’s done.”

The Times was unable to reach Nicholson for comment Monday and couldn’t leave a voice message as her mailbox was full.

Capobianco also led a Thursday meals program and Fadak said that would also continue, but without Capobianco.

“And also with the Thursday meals, during the winter, in January and February and March. We’re going to continue that as I mentioned before. We have several parishioners who are actually willing to cook. We’ve got some parishioners, God bless them all, they put the salad in the salad bowl. But we also have parishioners who are willing to actually cook the food. And maybe they give a little direction, what needs to be done … We want to thank Joe also for his 11 years of service in the parish — for that — we can see we need to move on in some areas.”

Capobianco said he’s served the church for 13 years.

“I want the community to know how the church treated one of its employees after 13 years,” Capobianco said.

On Saturday volunteer Tom Engley picketed across from the food distribution line at the Good Shepherd Parish in Oak Bluffs. Engley told The Times he’s a colleague and friend of Capobianco.

“It’s not fair,” Engley said. “I mean, that’s why I’m here.”

Engley made it clear he in no way wanted to discourage folks from coming to get food. He was protesting what happened to Capobiancio.

“We’ve given out maybe a half million pounds of food working together,” Engley said. “He was a friend of mine … I’m not even a Catholic, I’m a Methodist, but this cause was so great — so that’s why I’m here.”

Engley went on to say, “They were trying to get rid of him in my opinion. They tried to offer him a severance package and he wouldn’t take it. Unjust. He never got along with the new priest.”

Engley described Capobianco as a sexton like himself, Engley is sexton for the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard.

“I support Joe and the Capobianco family,” Engley said. “He started the Good Shepherd Parish food basket program.”