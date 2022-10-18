Diana DeCristofaro of Medford, and formerly of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the age of 79, after a long illness.

Diana was born in Medford on July 6, 1943, to Jerry and Stella (Prespolis) DeCristofaro, and spent the majority of her life living on Third Street, off the Fellsway. She had many friends and family from the Boston area to Martha’s Vineyard.

Diana married Anthony (Tony) Navarro in 1962, and they had three children, Anthony Jr., Paul, and Helene. They raised their children in Peabody, and Diana commuted to work at Gillette in Boston, which she was very proud of. In 1988, Tony built their home in Oak Bluffs, and they moved to the Island full-time, and soon after opened the Taste of Italy bakery and espresso shop on O.B. Harbor. Diana became town treasurer, and made many lifelong friends on the Island, including Patricia Costa, with whom she worked closely at the town of Oak Bluffs. She enjoyed Island life, and was an avid beach bum, spending as much time as possible with her grandkids at State Beach.

She was a great host, and loved to entertain and cook. She also loved jewelry, shopping, and traveling to warm places, and was proud of her Italian-Lithuanian heritage. In later years, she moved back to Medford, but always loved coming to visit the iIsland.

To know Diana was to love her. She was a spitfire, and had a story for every occasion. She loved her family, and she will be missed.

Diana is survived by her brother Jerry DeCristofaro and wife Nancy of Medford; sons Anthony Navarro and wife Kim of Boxford, and Paul Navarro and wife Kristine of Medford; and daughter Helene Hall and husband Fred of Oak Bluffs. She leaves behind grandchildren Ryan Navarro, Adrija Navarro, Marjia Corriveau and husband Justin, Danielle (Sedlier) Smith and husband Nigel, Jillian Sedlier-Clarke and husband Travis, Skylar Hall, great-granddaughter Xena Clarke, and nephews Jim and Rick DeCristofaro. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Tony Navarro Sr. of Ossipee, N.H., and many other family and friends, including her best friends Rosemarie (Catino) Mauriello and Joan Ryder. She was predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Stella DeCristofaro, whom she adored.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.