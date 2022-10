Maria (Shea) Moody, 89, a resident at Windemere Nursing Home and formerly of West Tisbury, died on Oct. 11, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Kaye Hollis Moody, in July 2006.

Her service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.