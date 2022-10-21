Rape, kidnapping defendant allowed to go to Florida

A man charged with the rape and kidnapping of a 16-year-old in Vineyard Haven was granted permission to travel to Florida for work. Tisbury Police charged Chad Atkinson in September based on events alleged to have occurred in downtown Vineyard Haven and on Lambert’s Cove Road. Atkinson previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted $20,000 bail.

On Friday, defense attorney Robb Moriarty asked the court to allow his client to travel to Ft. Lauderdale where he has work lined up. Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo objected to the request, noting the charges against Atkinson come with high penalties. Palazzolo argued this made Atkinson a flight risk.

Judge Benjamin Barnes noted the prosecution’s objection for the record but allowed the request for travel to Florida. At the request of the prosecution, a probable cause hearing scheduled for Friday was rescheduled against the objection of the defense. That hearing is slated for Jan. 9.