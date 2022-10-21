School committee endorses new 3-year contract

With back-to-back votes Thursday night, resolution to a contract impasse between the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) and All-Island School Committee was formalized. In its first vote, the all-Island school committee approved a new three-year teacher’s contract for Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools. No committee members voted against the new contract and only one member, Amy Houghton, chair of the Tisbury School Committee, abstained, citing a conflict of interest because of a family member.

The centerpieces of the contract are a new salary schedule, which includes cost of living (COLA) increases, and step changes. The contract provides for a 2 percent COLA increase in the first year, a 3 percent increase in the second year, and a 3 percent increase in the third year. Inadequate COLA compensation — set against the expensiveness of life on the Vineyard — was the leading complaint of MVEA. The contract also eliminates some lower steps and also adds higher steps.

Gina Patti, one of MVEA’s three presidents, later told The Times the value of the step changes is two-fold. Eliminating lower steps allows new teachers to start with a higher salary than they previously did, she said. The addition of higher steps adds more value to the time put in by veteran teachers who otherwise can plateau in what they earn, save for COLA adjustments, in little more than a decade, she said. The contract also provides a one-time $1,000 bonus for educators and enhances longevity and professional development.

Ahead of the agreement, the negotiations initially went to mediation and then to a process called “fact-finding” before the deal was struck.

“This was a long journey to reach agreement,” Martha’s Vineyard schools Superintendent Richie Smith said. “I was in the fortunate position to work with both our school committee employer group and our teacher group and I am extremely grateful for the work that was done on both sides — a lot of passionate, committed people. And fortunately, I think both sides really wanted to make sure we reached agreement and saw the longer we waited, the worse it felt, frankly.”

In a second vote, the committee also approved a three-year contract for education support professionals (ESPs). That contract also included COLA increases: 2 percent for the first year, 3.25 percent for the second year, and 3.25 percent for the third year. There were no dissenting votes for the ESP contract. High school and Tisbury School committee member Jennifer Cutrer abstained, citing a conflict. Her husband, Tisbury select board member Roy Cutrer, works at the school.

Tisbury and high school committee member Michael Watts said the agreements came after “a lot of negotiation sessions and a lot of mediation sessions” and being on the brink of arbitration, which he described as “not a good pathway for either of the parties.”

Watts said he believed the best agreement is one where everyone walks away “slightly unhappy because that means you probably reached the agreement you were going to reach.”