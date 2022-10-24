Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Danny BenDavid with a 10/5 +34 card

Second, Angie Fisher with a 9/4 +92 card

Third, Byram Devine with an 9/4 +51 card

Fourth, David Pothier with an 9/4 -18 card

Fifth, Jack Silvia with an 8/4 +62 card

Five people managed 24-point hands, and Kathy Kinsman got three of them! There were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 31 points), and we all enjoyed the laughs!

If you would like to check us out, PLEASE come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm SHARP. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!