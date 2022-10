Head to the Grange Hall on Friday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 pm, for a special presentation of “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” put on by Circuit Arts. This film filled with comedy, horror, and thrills involves a group of wealthy twenty-somethings who travel to a remote mansion for a “hurricane party,” and stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson. Email boxoffice@tmvff.org or call 508-560-2134 for more information.