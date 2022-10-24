Who will be district attorney?

The next district attorney for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket will be one of two people who’ve previously worked in the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Rob Galibois, the Democratic candidate, was an assistant district attorney under former Cape and Islands District Attorney Phil Rollins. Dan Higgins, the Republican candidate, was an assistant district attorney for outgoing Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe until his recent departure from O’Keefe’s office to campaign.

Galibois is 52. He grew up in Millis and lives in Barnstable. He got his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts and his law degree at the Massachusetts School of Law. His favorite ice cream is peppermint stick. Higgins is 39. He grew up in Cranford, NJ and Newbury (and summered in Dennis) and lives in West Barnstable. He got his undergraduate degree at Boston College and his law degree at Suffolk University. His favorite ice cream is coffee. Both candidates are married with children. Neither have served in the armed forces or in a police department and both are licensed to carry firearms. Higgins cited as heroes of his in the world of law enforcement, his parents, both of whom he says were career FBI agents. Galibois cited Nelson Mandela and Trooper Toni Schuck of the Florida Highway Patrol. Higgins’ recommended read to a friend would be, “In the Heart of the Sea.” Galibois’ would be

“Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”

The Times asked both candidates a number of detailed questions by email. Here’s what they said:

Other than drug crimes/drug abuse and an acute housing crisis for municipal employees, what do you think is the most pressing law enforcement matter on the Vineyard?

Galibois: “Our campaigning on Martha’s Vineyard has revealed an indisputable fact: there is a glaring disconnect between the District Attorney’s Office and police departments across Martha’s Vineyard. This divide arrives as the direct result of the District Attorney’s Office’s failure to both build a close bond with its law enforcement partners on Martha’s Vineyard and remain accessible at all times.”

Higgins: “I think we could have better communication with and among the police and our office. I will work toward achieving that.”

ADAs have very limited office space at the Dukes County courthouse and no real space to confer with victims on sensitive subjects like rape and domestic violance. As DA, what would you do to improve that situation?

Higgins: “I would ask our legislative delegation to secure an earmark for some office space on the Vineyard near the courthouse. I would also explore a multi-use of that space with other appropriate agencies.”

Galibois: “As District Attorney I will open an independent office outside the confines of the aging courthouse where we can interview victims and witnesses in a confidential manner and provide a professional work environment for our prosecutors.”

Vineyard police depts have expressed a lack of connectivity with the DA’s office and a lack of responsiveness to questions and concerns. How would you improve relations with the Vineyard’s police departments?

Galibois: “I fully agree with the premise of this question. I would assign a particular prosecutor (as opposed to a rotation) who would need to commit to me as the District Attorney that the prosecutor will always be accessible to the needs of the 7 departments on Martha’s Vineyard (including State Police). Additionally, I would hire a Martha’s Vineyard resident to be the Victim / Witness Advocate on Martha’s Vineyard cases — as opposed to the current practice of revolving Victim / Witness Assistants from the mainland.”

Higgins: “Police need our support when they are assaulted particularly in the line of duty. Police are the protectors of the community. An assault on an officer is an assault on our civilized society. Police should know I will take their safety very seriously and prosecute those who would do officers harm including recommending incarceration.”

What is the number of manslaughter or murder cases you’ve either prosecuted or provided a defense in?

Higgins: “I am the only candidate to have prosecuted a murder case I have never defended a murder case. I have prosectuted two murder cases to conviction in Superior Court. I have handled the arraignment, motions, and initial victim meetings for murder cases in district court over the past seven years. I have also prosecuted and supervised numerous motor vehicle homicide cases over the past 13 years.”

Galibois: “I have been the lead lawyer in 15 homicides cases ranging from 1st degree murder to manslaughter,” Galibois wrote.

How much emphasis would your office place on prosecuting nonviolent crimes like fraud, forgery, embezzlement, scams, and so called white collar crimes?

Galibois: “Our office would vigorously prosecute those who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens. Seniors often are targets for the types of crimes mentioned here.”

Higgins: “I would want all of the crimes which we prosecute to be emphatically prosecuted. Fraudulent practices and scams can sometimes be multi jurisdictional. In those cases, we will collaborate with the Attorney General’s Office to make sure all involved parties are prosecuted.”

Do you anticipate you could do a better job than the outgoing DA in investigating and prosecuting police officer criminal misconduct?

Higgins: “We can always do a better job at anything,” Higgins wrote.

Galibois: “Yes.”

Several alleged assaults on Vineyard police officers or on State Police officers on the Vineyard have occurred over the last year. What would you say to the Vineyard’s law enforcement community regarding your position on holding people who assault police officers accountable?

Galibois: “Our office would demand accountability from those who attack our law enforcement officers. As a community we ask police officers to patrol our communities to keep us safe. Police officers need to know that the District Attorney’s Office has their back when they are either assaulted or put in harm’s way.”

Higgins: “Police need our support when they are assaulted particularly in the line of duty. Police are the protectors of the community. An assault on an officer is an assault on our civilized society. Police should know I will take their safety very seriously and prosecute those who would do officers harm including recommending incarceration.”

What crimes would you like to see penalties increased for?

Higgins: “It’s not so much that penalties have to be increased, it’s more that the sentences should be at the higher end of what is already allowed by statute. Each crime carries a statutory range of sentencing. Oftentimes we make a recommendation and the judge goes below it.”

Galibois: “Assault crimes on children, seniors and law enforcement officers.”

What crimes would you like to see penalties decreased for?

Galibois: “The best way to address this question is to offer that as District Attorney our office enjoys discretion not to pursue charges where we find the conduct was an aberration and there remains a very strong likelihood that we will never see this particular defendant again in the criminal justice system.”

Higgins: “If the prosecutor doesn’t like the range of incarceration in a given criminal offense he or she can recommend probation.”

Do you view the Jan. 6 criminal investigations and prosecutions as proceeding in a lawful manner? Is there anything you find amiss in the work done to hold folks accountable for the events of that day?

Higgins: “I don’t know enough about what federal prosecutors are doing to make a judgment about the Jan. 6th prosecutions. Having said that, it seems that nothing was done by the federal prosecutors for the arson, looting and rioting all though the summer of 2020. That does not send the public a very good message.”

Galibois: “Yes, I do believe the proceedings are lawful. As for whether I find anything amiss, life has taught me to be patient. As applied here, it appears the Department of Justice is proceeding with a Grand Jury investigation. I await the outcome.”