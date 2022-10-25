Court Report: Oct. 7 – Oct. 21

Oct. 7

Baylee Francis, Oak Bluffs; 22, malicious destruction of property worth up to $1,200, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 14

Eduardo Dasilva, Edgartown; 21, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Oct. 19

Mark Krajewski, Wakefield; 40, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Kiva Iscol, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 42, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Nicholas Sune, Edgartown; 26, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Milan Blagojevic, West Tisbury; 30, number plate violation to conceal identity: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Bruce R. Palmer, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Alejandra R. Lopez, Oak Bluffs; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, improper operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Nina C. Luciano, Braintree; 48, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Aaron Christian, Studio City, Calif.; 35, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 14.

Sofia B. Hart, Vineyard Haven; 29, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dordije Skipina, Vineyard Haven; 25, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by Nov. 9.

Tyson J. Depina, New Bedford; 46, subsequent offense of being in possession of Class A drug: continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 21

Jhonathan P. Munhoz, Vineyard Haven; 27, assault and battery, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jhonathan P. Munhoz, Vineyard Haven; 27, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with conditions of release of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Pablo Daco, West Tisbury; 33, permitting unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Robes A. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 59, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.