Edgartown: Self-guided kayak tours, October bash, and Pumpkin Run

Happy Halloween (almost). October is waning, with November right behind. I’m looking forward to seeing the ghosts and goblins next week. I hate to see summer go, but I do love fall. Colors, costumes, corn mazes, and all kinds of harvest celebrations. And little kids dressed up, or big kids even, never gets old. It brings back memories of my Halloweens as a kid and, of course, years gone by with my own kids. I think I’ve said it before. I wish I had lived more in the moment back in those days, as I miss my young kids so much. But I adore their adult selves as well, and am grateful for their love and friendship. If you’re a parent heading into the crazy holiday season with littles, starting with Halloween, you’ve got this! The time is fleeting, and you will look back fondly. Try not to pull your hair out.

Self-guided kayak explorations are still available through Felix Neck. Enjoy Sengekontacket Pond at your own pace on this self-guided tour. Rhyming quest clues (think: treasure hunt) will help you uncover the story of the pond’s people, places, and wildlife. $50 for members. $60 for nonmembers.

The Edgartown library is offering Halloween bags for your trick-or-treaters. Visit the Children’s Room on Oct. 28, 29, and 31 between 10 am and 4:30 pm to pick up a treat bag filled with Halloween goodies and a craft to do at home. No registration required.

The M.V. Boys and Girls Club is having an October Bash on Friday, Oct. 28, between 6 and 8 pm. Dress in costume or arrive in street clothes. All are welcome. They will have treats, games, prizes, crafts, a movie, costume pageant, and more.

Happy birthday to Jane Varkonda and Annemarie Donahue on Nov. 1, David Hamblen and Darren Morris on Nov. 2, and Hunter Thomas on Nov. 5.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Edgartown School will be holding its annual Pumpkin Run, which now includes the entire school, to encourage healthy exercise habits. We head out around 8:30 and will do a lap from the school, down West Tisbury Road, down Cooke Street, up Pease’s Point Way, and back on Roberts Way. Plan your travel accordingly.

The November Neighborhood Convention will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 am at the Edgartown Federated Church. The topic is “On Duty on the Vineyard” with Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. All are welcome. Please pack a bag lunch.

My cousin, Jennifer Corwin VanGelder, and her daughter Jo came to visit for a quick 24 hours this weekend. They both joined me in a very brief swim at Pay Beach in Oak Bluffs. I’ve been in several times this fall, and found it most enjoyable. Saturday it was definitely cold. I’ll keep trying as long as I can, because it fills this mermaid soul of mine with joy. But … the end is near, and I’ll have to await next summer’s swims soon.

I think that’s about it. Be kind to each other. Have a great week.