Island Grown Winter CSA registration is open

Island Grown Initiative announces that registration is now open for the 2022-2023 Winter Community Supported Agriculture program, which will begin Nov. 3 and 10.

CSA membership supports efforts to develop innovative regenerative growing techniques in the fields, as well as IGI’s overall mission to help keep the community well-fed.

According to an IGI press release, the Winter CSA consists of two groups with 40 spots in each group. Each group will receive their share every other week for a total of 10 shares. Participants will be notified on the Tuesday of their week for that Thursday’s share contents and details with other important information.

On your pickup week, you will come to the farm to pick up bags filled with hearty amounts of fresh produce; you can also opt to add eggs to your weekly share, or add on eggs (and other regionally sourced items) as you’d like each week. Members will receive weekly newsletters with stories and pictures about what’s happening at the farm, recipe ideas, profiles of the farm crew, and more.

Please be mindful that there will be construction happening at the farm this winter. We are building staff housing and a new education center. CSA members will only be able to access the farm via the Head of the Pond Road entrance off of Vineyard Haven-Edgartown Road, near Island Alpaca, during construction.

Cost for one share size is $575 for veggies only; $645 for veggies and eggs. There is a payment plan option. The Winter CSA will run from Nov. 3, 2022 through March 16, 2023. Pickup time is every other Thursday, 1 to 5:30 pm, at the IGI Farm, 80 Stoney Hill Road, Vineyard Haven.

Visit islandgrown.localfoodmarketplace.com/Subscriptions to sign up.