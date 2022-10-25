What Are You Watching? ‘Explained’

5 stars

If you’re looking to gain a little education on a lot of topics, this Netflix show is just what you’re looking for. With three seasons, there are 44 20-minute episodes, each focusing on a subject and explaining it. They range from Sugar to Apologies, and delve into a brief history and highlight some key points about the subject that help explain it without bombarding the viewer with information overload. The simple vocabulary along with imagery and informative graphics dwindle down complex topics to a manageable amount, leaving you feeling smarter. It makes for great guilt-free screen time. A few of my favorite episodes were Tattoos, Billionaires, Dance Crazes, and Animal Intelligence.