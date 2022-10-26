Bad form by the church

We were disappointed to learn that Joe Capobianco, whose food distribution program we’ve featured on several occasions, was recently terminated by Good Shepherd Parish.

The church, of course, its pastor, and the Diocese of Fall River have every right to deal with their church finances the way they see fit. However, it’s the way the church handled the sacking of Capobianco that leaves a bad taste.

In an unusual move, the Rev. Paul Fedak announced the dismissal of Capobianco openly during Sunday Masses, adding insult to injury. We find that decision to be disrespectful and distasteful.

If Capobianco wanted to discuss his departure from the church program, that’s his prerogative. But for Fedak to discuss what amounts to a layoff in a public setting was uncalled for, and frankly, demeaning to Capobianco.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Capobianco for his leadership of this important program, which became even more vital during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That he kept the program going — using family members as volunteers when other volunteers were unwilling to serve because of the health risks involved — is a testament to his commitment.