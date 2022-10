This Saturday, Nantucket comes to the Vineyard for the annual Island Cup matchup. Though the Vineyarders have had a tough season thus far under new Head Coach Tony Mottola with a 1-6 record, the Island Cup is always a highly anticipated game.

This year the game will be broadcast live on Facebook, on the MV Touchdown page, at 3 pm, with Ryan Ruley doing the play-by-play.