Strategizing to protect right whales and offshore wind

NOAA Fisheries and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) recently released a draft joint strategy “to protect and promote the recovery of North Atlantic right whales while responsibly developing offshore wind energy,” according to a press release. The public is invited to comment on the draft strategy by Sunday, Dec. 4.

The 57-page draft strategy identified areas the agencies will collaborate to “improve upon the necessary science, information, and indigenous knowledge to support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 while protecting biodiversity and promoting ocean co-use.” The draft strategy lists three main goals: mitigation and decision-support tools, research and monitoring, and collaboration, communication, and outreach. The draft strategy also “establishes the agencies’ plans to engage stakeholders, partners and other ocean users on these issues.”

“As we face the ongoing challenges of climate change, this strategy provides a strong foundation to help us advance renewable energy while also working to protect and recover North Atlantic right whales, and the ecosystem they depend on,” Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries and acting assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere at NOAA, said in the release. “Responsible development of renewable energy sources and protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales are priorities both agencies share.”

The draft strategy will be “regularly evaluated and updated as new information becomes available” following the public comment period.

“BOEM is deeply committed to ensuring responsible offshore wind energy development while protecting and promoting the recovery of the North Atlantic right whale. Working with NOAA Fisheries on this draft strategy leverages the resources and expertise of both agencies to collect and apply the best available scientific information to inform our decisions,” BOEM director Amanda Lefton said in the release. “We’re seeking open and honest feedback from the public to help us evaluate and improve this effort.”

Draft strategy documents can be found at regulations.gov (docket number BOEM-2022-0066). More information can be found on the BOEM website. Comments can be submitted at bit.ly/3DnRF38.