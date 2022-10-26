Warmer temperatures expected this upcoming winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook for the U.S., and it shows that Martha’s Vineyard is leaning toward having a 33 to 44 percent chance of seeing “above average” winter temperatures. However, it is uncertain whether the Island will see increased precipitation or drought during the winter, each weather phenomenon having “equal chances” of having increases or decreases, according to NOAA.

According to the press release, La Niña, a weather phenomenon the National Weather Service describes as “the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific,” is “driving warmer-than-average temperatures” for the Southwest, along the Gulf Coast, and Eastern Seaboard in the U.S.

The outlook covers the months of December through February. Frank Nocera, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office, shared the average temperature on Martha’s Vineyard with The Times. Based on Vineyard Haven temperature data from 1991 to 2020, temperatures show that December has an average temperature of 37°F, January has an average temperature of 31.4°F, and February has an average temperature of 31.9°F.