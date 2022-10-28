Martha’s Vineyard woman receives court honor

Eileen Moriarty, a Martha’s Vineyard woman who works for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, was honored for excellence in community outreach and prevention by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Thursday at a ceremony at the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston, according to a press release.

Moriarty, an assistant district attorney, was honored along with Danielle Whitney, director of community programs for the DA’s office. Moriarty’s husband, Robb, is a criminal defense attorney on the Island.



In making the award the Rollins said, “Project Safe Childhood relies upon the ongoing efforts and relationships between law enforcement agencies, schools, advocacy organizations and many others to protect and defend children against sexual exploitation and abuse. The award recipients have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to keeping children safe from online exploitation and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. From the prosecutors and law enforcement that shared their subject matter knowledge with the community, to the school, advocacy organization and community engagement professionals who worked to promote these events and ensure robust attendance, we are delighted to recognize them for their tireless work and dedication to work collaboratively to keep pace with those who seek to harm to any child.”

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, who attended the ceremony, said in the press release: “I am very proud of the work Danielle and Eileen do in community outreach and it’s great to see it recognized statewide. All of the agencies who work on Project Safe Childhood do much to keep our community safe.”