Tisbury School kid spots gun in backpack, arrest made

The vigilance of a Tisbury School student helped Tisbury and West Tisbury Police seize marijuana from a suspect at a construction site Friday. The student was at a Franklin Street bus stop and spied what appeared to be a long gun protruding from a man’s backpack, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham.

The student was able to capture the person wearing the backpack with a phone camera and subsequently informed the Tisbury School resource officer, according to Lt. Brigham. Tisbury Police Det. Charles Duquette and West Tisbury Police Det. Nicholas Wojtkielo were able to track the person down to a construction site in West Tisbury, according to Lt. Brigham.

The gun turned out to be a pellet gun fashioned to look like an M4 rifle, Brigham said. However that didn’t turn out to be the alleged crime uncovered. The detectives found what Brigham described as a “significant” amount of marijuana. Weverton Goncalves, 19, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, criminal possession of marijuana, and impeding an investigation, according to a press release. Goncalves denied knowledge of “events” in the morning and denied being captured in a video. Brigham said the pellet gun appeared to be lawful but he questioned why it was transported so conspicuously.