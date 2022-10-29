Raider on the move

1 of 5

On Friday night at about 11 pm, Five Corners and Water Street were closed to traffic as Capt. Bob Douglas, with the assistance of a crew from Gannon & Benjamin, moved the old Cornish vessel Raider from Douglas’s Vineyard Haven warehouse.

Preparations went on throughout the day on Friday causing a bit of a curiosity as passersby attempted to get a glimpse of what was going on.

Reporter Rich Saltzberg, who was there as the vessel emerged from the warehouse Friday night, will have a more detailed story. For now, enjoy the photos and video.