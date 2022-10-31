Early votes trickle in

With the Nov. 8 state election right around the corner, early voting across the Island is well underway, nearly at its halfway mark.

As of Oct. 31 Edgartown has seen 471 early voters, 176 of which casted ballots in person. This adds to the total of 467 voters in Oak Bluffs, 67 in-person and 118 mail-ins in Tisbury, and approximately 250 votes via mail, and 47 in-person votes in West Tisbury. In Chilmark, 46 voters cast their votes in person, adding to the 91 ballots submitted via mail in the town thus far. Aquinnah has not yet responded to how many voters have cast ballots in that town.

Although the deadline to register to vote in the midterms has passed, voters can still make use of early voting and if needed, have until Tuesday at 5 pm to request applications to vote-by-mail.

Absentee voting can be applied for until Nov. 7.

Early voting will continue on the Island until Nov. 4. More information is available online and at each town hall.

Aquinnah

In-person early voting: Location: Aquinnah Town Hall Through Friday, Nov. 4, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 am to 12 pm, and then 12:30 to 2:30 pm.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Monday, Nov. 7, at 12 pm. In-person voting location: Aquinnah Town Hall.

Contact: Aquinnah town clerk office at 508-645-2304 or townclerk@aquinnah-ma.gov.

Chilmark

In-person early voting: Location: Chilmark Town Hall Through Friday, Nov. 4, from Mondays to Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Monday, Nov. 7, at 12 pm. In-person voting location: Chilmark Town Hall.

Contact: Chilmark town clerk office at 508-645-6110, ext. 2107, or use the email form at bit.ly/3gf143T .

Edgartown

In-person early voting: Location: Edgartown Town Hall Through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 pm. In-person voting location: Edgartown Town Hall.



Contact: Edgartown town clerk office at 508-627-6110, or click on “email” at bit.ly/3g9nT90 .

Oak Bluffs

In-person early voting: Location: Oak Bluffs Town Hall Through Thursday, Nov. 3, from 9 am to 1 pm. Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Monday, Nov. 7, at 12 pm. In-person voting location: Oak Bluffs Town Hall.

Contact: Oak Bluffs town clerk office at 508-693-3554, ext. 120, or cmorris@oakbluffsma.gov.

Tisbury

In-person early voting: Location: Emergency Services Facility, 215 Spring St. Through Thursday, Nov. 3, from 12 to 4 pm. Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 pm. In-person voting location: Tisbury Town Hall.

Contact: Tisbury town clerk office at 508-696-4215.

West Tisbury

In-person early voting: Location: Public Safety Building, 454 State Road Through Friday, Nov. 4: 8 am to 11 am.

Last day to apply for and do absentee voting: Monday, Nov. 7, at 12 pm. In-person voting location: West Tisbury Town Hall.



Contact: West Tisbury town clerk office at 508-696-0148, or use the email form at bit.ly/3MGhTRz.