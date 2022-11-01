Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. We played six games against six different opponents. Here are the results:

First, Colin Evanson with a 12/5 +67 card

Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +73 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +73 card

Fourth, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +65 card

There were two 24-point hands by Danny BenDavid and Jack Silvia, one 23-point hand by Mary Alice Russell, and a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. If you know how to play cribbage and want to try your hand at playing, come and join us for an evening. We start play at 6 pm sharp. We have food to share.