Poet’s Corner

Springer

By Lucas Thors

There’s this special path

Never covered in leaf litter

Where furry feet constantly compress

So many memories

Arlo springs

Through briars and bright flowers

Black curly ears become airborne

So many acres to soar.

Sometimes we make a game

Out of removing burs and brushing away

The matted tassels

From earlier in the day

Adventures through dew

And misty morning yawns

Arlo is off-leash

Chasing the sprinting fawns

And love can be found

Somewhere off in the woods

One whistle or call

Or sight of a ball

Paws turn to a gallop

Towering pines reveal unbridled excitement

Glimpses of frenetic freedom

Until tags rattle up behind

You can hear his passion

Reverberate through thick underbrush

Like a blast of birdshot

Breaks the brisk dawn quiet

It’s in his nature

To fetch felled fowl

Hit by a hunter’s bullet

No shotguns or rifles here

A stick is a good stand-in

Thrown with an enthusiastic strong arm

How high he’ll spring

Just to show off

Lucas Thors is an assistant features editor for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.