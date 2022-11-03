Linda Jean’s to have new owners

Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen.

Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue.

“I’m excited,” Hanover said. “I wanted to sell, but I wasn’t comfortable with some of the offers I got. I didn’t feel like people would run the way it was run. [The Christies] came in. Their price point is similar to ours. They’re excited and so am I.”

Hanover said the Christies are leasing the restaurant with an option to buy. They’ve agreed to keep on the restaurant’s staff — some of whom have worked at the restaurant for more than 30 years.

The Christies have a great reputation among those in the Island’s restaurant industry, Hanover said.

Lisa Christie could not immediately be reached for comment, but on a social media post she wrote that the “rumors are true” about Lisa Jean’s. She wrote that they intend to take over on Jan. 1.

“It will still be called Linda Jean’s, with the same wonderful staff and menu. We plan on keeping Linda Jean’s open year-round and bringing dinner back.”

The new venture will not affect Winston’s Kitchen, which will continue to operate from its waterfront location year-round.

“We love our customers and we love this Island,” the post states. “We are so excited about this new venture.”

As for Hanover, he said he plans to remain on the Vineyard and spend time ferrying his three grandchildren around the Island. “Oh, I’ll be there,” he said of Linda Jean’s. “I’ll be there eating.”