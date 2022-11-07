Early voting is over; main event is Tuesday

With early voting for Tuesday’s election having concluded Friday, Island town clerks are gearing up for the rest of the voting public on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Nearly a third of registered voters in Aquinnah have cast ballots via early voting. Out of the 413 registered voters in Aquinnah, 125 ballots have been submitted.

Touting the highest early voter turnout percentage of all the six towns, Gabriella Camilleri, Aquinnah town clerk, told The Times by email that although she doesn’t know what to expect come election day, she hopes to see the town hit 50 percent turnout.

Of the 1,136 residents registered to vote in Chilmark, 267 of which have cast ballots via early voting (23.5 percent). Chilmark Town Clerk Jennifer Christy told The Times she doesn’t have any particular expectations regarding Tuesday’s turnout.

Out of 4,319 registered voters in Edgartown, 884 have voted thus far (20.5 percent).

As of Monday morning, 22.6 percent of registered voters in Tisbury have already voted. Town Clerk Hillary Conklin told The Times the number does not include additional absentee ballots expected to be mailed in or dropped off.

In West Tisbury, 204 out of 2,795 total registered voters have taken advantage of in-person early voting, excluding mail-in ballots. Tara Whiting-Wells, West Tisbury town clerk, said she expects a steady turnout, especially due to the projected weather forecast (sunny and warm).

According to Oak Bluffs Town Clerk Colleen Morris, a total of “at least 900” early voters have cast their ballots out of the town’s 4,224 registered voters (upwards of 21. 3 percent).

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 am to 8 pm.

Polling locations:

Aquinnah: 955 State Road, Aquinnah Town Hall

Chilmark: 520 South Road, Chilmark Community Center

Edgartown: 70 Main Street, Edgartown Town Hall Meeting Room

Oak Bluffs: 56R School Street, Library Meeting Room

Tisbury: 215 Spring Street, Emergency Services Facility

West Tisbury: 454 State Road, Public Safety Building

In addition to checking off boxes for Massachusetts governor, attorney general, congressman Cape and Islands District Attorney and state senator, and (in some towns) ballot questions specific to their respective municipalities, voters will be taking up four statewide ballot questions, including the the so-called millionaire’s tax, dental insurance, alcohol sales, and driver’s licenses for immigrants.

In Tisbury, voters will take up ballot question that, if approved, would permit restaurants to serve alcohol without the accompaniment of an entrée, appetizer, or dessert. In Oak Bluffs, voters will be presented with Question 5, an option to vote for or against allowing a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion for expenses associated with the upgrade of the town’s wastewater treatment facility.