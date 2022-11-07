Hospice is Medicare certified

Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard announced that it became Medicare certified and earned accreditation through Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), a Virginia-based accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations, on September 30 with “no deficiencies found in our survey.” The announcement stated that the purpose of “both these distinctions is to broaden our customer base so that we can provide all our services to those who wish to access hospice care through Medicare or private insurance.”

“As a certified and accredited organization, it confirms the quality of HPCMV’s services and ensures that the care we currently provide will continue and be strengthened. We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” the announcement states. “With the help of our donors we will be able to continue to enhance our services and, in addition to hospice, continue to provide palliative care and complementary community bereavement counseling to all.”

Medicare is health insurance offered by the federal government for people age 65 or older, younger people with disabilities, and people with end-stage renal disease, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospice executive director Cathy Wozniak said being Medicare certified means “we’re really able to complete our mission” by being able to serve anyone on the Island under the plan. “That is huge,” she said, pointing out that a third of the Martha’s Vineyard population is 65 or older and hospice care is anticipated to be a service that will see increased demand. Before, some Medicare-covered residents needed to receive hospice care off-Island.

Hospice began pursuing Medicare certification in 2020 to expand its services and provide better care for Islanders.

“Our reach, as far as what we’re able to cover — at the same time we have to meet stringent Medicare standards — people are getting the best care possible,” Wozniak said.

Toward this goal and other services, Hospice conducted fundraising events like its annual Summer Soiree. Wozniak said becoming Medicare certified required a big investment from Hospice and its board, like increasing infrastructure and staff. “We’re going to need solid philanthropic support to cover everything,” Wozniak said.

“We want to thank everyone who donated and supports us,” Wozniak said, adding how Hospice is still growing. “We’re going to need that support going forward.”