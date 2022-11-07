21 WAMSUTTA AVE.

Tel 508-693-4509 Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator, 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

November Highlights

Weekly Live and Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am. Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

REOPENING OF OBCOA

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. All classes and programs are restricted to 16 participants.

Daily 9 am. Coffee and Conversation.

Thursdays, Fridays, 11 am – 3 pm. UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1 – 3 pm. Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year. Limited to 16 participants.

Men’s Cards, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9,16, and 30, 1-3pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Mah Jongg is back at OBCOA! Mondays, 1-3 pm. Limited to 16 participants. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

PLEASE NOTE DATE CHANGE: Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 am, we are kicking off our Coffee with a Cop program! Come meet our new chief, Jonathan Searle, and his great staff. Limited to 16 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to preregister.

Crocheting with a Cop, every Tuesday, 2 to 3 pm with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks, and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to sign up!

Medicare Open Enrollment began Oct, 15, and ends on Dec. 7. We offer information and services regarding changing your Parts C and D insurance coverage. Whether you are new to senior insurance, or have questions regarding your present coverage, please contact us at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, if we may assist you.

On Nov. 15 at 1 pm, Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard will be giving a Zoom presentation about Medicare certification and the services that Hospice provides. All are welcome!

Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82397521409

Please contact Rose to order Thanksgiving meal delivery for Oak Bluffs residents

at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Should you require aid with Fuel Assistance Recertification for 2022-2023, or would like to apply for the first time, please contact Rose to schedule an appointment.