Romantic dinner on the go

The boyfriend and I were due for a date night, the week ahead filled with busy schedules and the week past put to bed. Friday night at my place. We decided the night before to try Atria’s kitchen takeout window. I saw their recent Instagram post, where they shared photos of the menu, which is also posted on their website under the dinner takeout link. We looked it over together, and chose four menu items to share. Neither of us having been there before, we wanted to get everything, so we settled on a burger, a chicken sandwich, the smoked barbecue brisket box, and Cajun shrimp pasta.

He did the pickup after ordering using the Toast takeout app, a convenient and easy way to place your order. He said it was ready when he got there, with plenty of room to park his big truck, which he appreciated. When my boyfriend arrived at my house with dinner, I never felt more underdressed in my own home, but I was excited as the aroma of truffle oil from the fries filled the air. I admired his self-control, not digging into them on the drive home.

The chicken sandwich, or Southern Mother Clucker, as they call it, was massive. We chose the version from heaven, which was the mild spice, and it truly was from heaven. The buttermilk breading was crispy, and the chicken was tender and juicy. Topped with poppy seed slaw, pickles, lettuce and tomato, it was difficult to cut it down the middle to share. We ordered added bacon in the sandwich, so that didn’t help when trying to get all the flavors into your mouth in one bite.

I had my eye on the burgers on the menu — all of the burgers. We settled on the Frenchy, topped with Saint-André cheese, roasted onions, truffle oil, and arugula, then prosciutto between the burger and the bottom bun. A clever way to keep the bottom from getting saturated from the pink juices oozing from the beef.

The Brisket Box included four slices of smoked barbecue beef. The meat had that really great smoker taste that just tastes better when you don’t have to spend 10 hours watching the smoker yourself. In case we didn’t have enough carbohydrates, they included a homemade biscuit that was enjoyed as leftovers.

Have you ever ordered pasta for takeout, and by the time you got home, half the sauce had leaked into the bottom of the bag? I sure have. Atria avoided that by using one of those quart paper food cups that you usually see ice cream or soup come in. Inside the container was Cajun Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage Pasta. It was tossed with spinach, onions, and peppers with a light cream sauce, fresh vegetables, and was an ample portion size. The Cajun twist in a pasta dish was certainly a nice change of pace.

The truffle fry substitution always gives me that feeling of fancy indulgence, which is perfect for a special dinner. My taste buds went wild, and they were telling me that Parmesan cheese and truffle oil on fries might be their favorite flavor combination.

Needless to say, at the end of dinner I was content, and quick to volunteer to do the minimal dishes. As much as I really liked the to-go containers, I did not save them, but easily broke them down with no fuss. But I am guilty of saving the fancy little bamboo toothpicks with the knot at the top.

Our date night was lovely, the amazing food quickly brought us into the moment. No worries about the future, and not a thought of the past. Just sharing the flavors Atria seemed to perfectly craft and assemble for our enjoyment.

For Atria to go, order online at atriamv.com or the Toast app, Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Pick up at 137 Main St., Edgartown, around back; just ring the bell.