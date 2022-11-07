‘Yes on 5’ initiatives unregistered at state and town level

Purple banners and signs have appeared around Vineyard Haven in support of a yes vote on a ballot question that would permit alcohol to be served in town without food. The banners ask for a yes vote on Nov. 8 but give no indication of who is behind the initiative. No ballot committee has registered at the local or state level, according to town and state officials. Tisbury Town Clerk Hilary Conklin told The Times she has had trouble pinning down who is behind the signage.

“After many attempts I have not been able to confirm who is promoting this initiative to inform them of their requirements with the Office of Campaign Political Finance,” Conklin emailed.

In an Oct. 26 Facebook post on local restaurateur JB Blau’s page, he asked, “Do you have a high traffic facing window in Tisbury and would like to support and hang a YES ON 5 poster? Please message me and I’ll deliver. Thanks!”

In an Oct. 25 Facebook post on Blau’s page read, “Today while handing out ‘VOTE YES ON 5 posters I had 7 stores tell me they sent people to OB for a drink TODAY. VOTE yes on 5 and KEEP PEOPLE IN TISBURY!”

Conklin said she’s reached out to Blau but has not gotten a response. Blau didn’t reply to a text from The Times seeking comment.

Conklin also said she’s spoken to some property owners who seem to have trouble identifying who put signs on their property.

There is no apparent organized opposition to the ballot question.