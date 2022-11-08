Services Wednesday for Arba Maria Clark

Arba Maria Clark, 78, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Arba was the loving daughter of Willa Cherot of Englewood and Walter Clark Sr., and was born in New York City, and raised in the city and Englewood, N.J. She was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood.

Arba worked unselfishly to raise her children and create an all-in-one contractor business called Arba’s One Stop Service. She continued to serve Martha’s Vineyard community for 40-plus years. In her early years she worked as an emergency medical technician for the Tisbury Police Department, as well as a midwife.

Arba had a fun-loving personality that encompassed the love of music, dancing, and entertaining. Her love for Martha’s Vineyard was well-known by all who knew her; she cherished being on the Island, and always wanted people around her to enjoy life and all that the Island had to offer.

She was a devoted mother of Walter and Erica Holliday of Louisiana, Arba Marte of New Jersey, Erik Wildanger of Massachusetts, and Jamie and Stacy Wildanger of Massachusetts. Arba’s memory will also be cherished by her grandchildren, Timothy Wildanger, Kristi Wildanger, Jasselle Wildanger, Michael Marte, and Kyra Wildanger; and by many family members and friends. Arba was preceded in death by her father, Walter Clark Sr.; and brothers, the Hon. Joseph Clark and Walter P. Clark, both of Englewood; and son, John VanPutten of Vineyard Haven.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 from 10:30 am to noon at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, in Teaneck, N.J. A funeral service will follow, and be celebrated at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. There will be a memorial service on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date to acknowledge and celebrate the life of Arba Clark.