Court report: Oct. 21 – Nov. 7

Oct. 21

Nathanael D. Felicio, Oak Bluffs; 18, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Christiano Rodriques, West Tisbury; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Odetta A. Rogers, Greenwich, Conn.; 60, assault and battery on family/household member, assault with dangerous weapon, assault and battery on an individual 60 or older and/or disabled: continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 28

Amin Alaouie, Boston; 42, three counts of credit card fraud under $1,200: continued to probable disposition.

Anthony B. Jackson, Edgartown; 43, assault on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 3

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; 58, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to abide by all restraining order conditions.

Michael T. Governo, Vineyard Haven; 56, subsequent assault and battery on family/household member, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Nov. 4

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; 59, in possession of Class B drug: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ryan Cushing, Edgartown; 30, larceny under $1,200 by false pretense: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 7

Corey S. Smith, Edgartown; 29, assault with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to continue in treatment as recommended by providers, including medical compliance.