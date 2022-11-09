Cribbage Club Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with an 11/5 + 83 card

Second, Bill Russell with an 11/5 + 54 card

Third, Katthy Kinsman with 10/5 +43 card

Fourth, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +104 card

Three people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. And we all enjoyed the laughs!

If you would like to check us out, PLEASE come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm SHARP. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!