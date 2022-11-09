Info sessions on canal bridges slated

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold virtual information sessions on the proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. The sessions will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, at 6 pm for both dates.

“At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status of the program, bridge types under consideration, and next steps,” a MassDOT release states. “There will be an opportunity for public comments and questions following the formal presentation. All views and comments submitted in response to the meeting will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible. Meeting materials will also be available on the program website following the meetings.”

Registration and webinar information is available on the MassDOT website under “Highway Design Public Hearings.” Information about the bridges is available on mass.gov through the search phrase “Cape bridges.”