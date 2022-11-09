Stop & Shop construction continues

1 of 3

Work on the expansion of Edgartown’s Stop & Shop, which began in midsummer, is in full gear. The massive project, having been initially slated to begin in the fall of 2019, has been underway for nearly five months.

With the former Rockland Trust Bank building demolished, and temporarily moved into the Stop & Shop’s summer store location, the next phase of the project calls for the installation of subsurface utilities, grading adjustment, and then the bank’s reconstruction. The original estimated completion date of the bank’s replacement, based on engineering firm VHB’s proposal, was Nov. 7.

The project will increase the size of the supermarket’s parking lot, having begun with the demolition of the adjacent Rockland Trust Bank building, the reconstruction of which is currently underway. The bank, which is located on Stop & Shop–owned property, will be rebuilt in phase II of construction, following the installation of subsurface utilities and grading adjustment.

The project’s third phase will include the construction of an additional 17,432 square feet to the existing main building’s 25,259-square-foot footprint, and is expected to be completed by spring 2023, with smaller renovations to follow.

Unable to offer specifics on the construction’s projected timeframe and completion date, Stop & Shop spokesperson Caroline Mederios told The Times, “Currently, we are under construction, and our timeline is weather-dependent as we build during the winter.”

Mederios added, “We are excited to bring a fresh new look and remodeled store to the community.”

Representatives for MDM, the construction company responsible for seeing the project through, did not immediately respond to inquiry from The Times.