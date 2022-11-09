Veterans gear up for parade

The Island’s veterans organizations are gearing up for Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day.

JoAnn Murphy, commander of American Legion Post 257, is asking for volunteers to help put up the flags for the Avenue of Flags on Friday at 7:30 am, and take them down in the afternoon at 3 pm. “It takes a lot of hands to put up and take down 450 flags,” Murphy said. She is asking for volunteers to be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven by 7:20 am.

Later that morning, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9261 in Oak Bluffs invite the public to the annual Veterans Day Parade. Veterans will be meeting at 10:30 am at Nancy’s, according to an email from Randy Dull, the Island’s veterans agent. The parade will step off at approximately 10:45 am from in front of Nancy’s Restaurant, and proceed to the monument at Ocean Park for a brief ceremony. The parade will then return to Nancy’s and disband.